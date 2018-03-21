Periodicals and Panoramas: Media Production and Commemorating the American Civil War

press release: Room 126.

Speaker: Vance Byrd, Associate Professor and Chair of the German Department at Grinnell College

This paper investigates how the development of panoramas, a medium usually associated with staging spectacular national historical narratives, should be reframed in terms of media production networks involving immigration, capital, and material flows from around the world. In particular, this talk examines how coverage of the American Civil War and the Battle of Sedan in German illustrated periodicals was crucial for Friedrich Wilhelm Heine’s panorama revival in the United States.

Sponsored by the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison