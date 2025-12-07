The Periodicals, Sean Michael Dargan Trio

media release: Join us for a benefit show to raise funds for Whoseland.org and the Make History Madison and Make History Monona projects - an ambitious 'crowd sourced' public history endeavor to collect and present people's own stories about the places where we live, and the America we live in.

To coincide with the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence in 2026, Whoseland is partnering with Madison Libraries, the Aldo Leopold Center, City of Madison Parks, the city of Monona, and the Ho-Chunk Nation among others and wants to assemble and share a collective history next year that everyone can participate in and enjoy. To make that happen they need to raise $5,000 to offset the loss of other funding.

Help us make this happen and enjoy a rocking evening of music from Madison bands. Performers include The Periodicals, and the Sean Michael Dargan Trio.

Start time 6pm. $15 suggested donation