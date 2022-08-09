× Expand Bill Guetschow The Periodicals

press release: June 14 - August 16, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Madison favorites The Periodicals' inventive, soulful, snappy, and sometimes searching sound doesn’t easily fit in to any one category, reflecting the musical times and places this (male and female, black and white, 20-50 something) nine-piece has been along the way.

Merging elements of northern soul, classic R&B, and alternative rock, the Periodicals acclaimed live shows see them blow the dust off and thumb through a rich catalog of brightly-crafted songs that will have you tapping your feet, but can catch you off-guard just as easily as they catch you singing along.