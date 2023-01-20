The Periodicals, Wild Violets

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Local Madison favorites The Periodicals are hard to pin down to any one category, and that’s just the way they like it. Merging elements of northern soul, classic R&B, and heart-on-the-sleeve rock, their eclectic songs catch you off-guard just as much as they catch you singing along. $10 Cover.

