The Periodicals, Wild Violets

The Periodicals on the High Noon Saloon patio. The Periodicals

media release: Local Madison favorites The Periodicals are hard to pin down to any one category, and that’s just the way they like it. Merging elements of northern soul, classic R&B, and heart-on-the-sleeve rock, their eclectic songs catch you off-guard just as much as they catch you singing along. $10 Cover.