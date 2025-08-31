Permanent Makeup Madison Grand Opening

media release: We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of PMU Madison, your new go-to destination for a beautiful cosmetic tattoo!

After months of planning, preparation, and passion, we’re officially opening our doors to the public and would love for you to be part of our big day.

12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 8/31/2025, at Dchai wellness, Suite 103, 1809 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711

What to Expect:

- Ribbon cutting at 12:15 pm

- A first look at our beautiful space

- Meet the team behind dchai

Come celebrate with us and discover why we’re more than just a wellness center — we’re a new part of the community.

D-CHAI Thai massage studio, a trusted destination for relaxation and wellness, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to now include a range of premium beauty treatments. Starting next month, clients can enjoy facials, eyelash extensions, eyelash lifts and tints, and cosmetic tattooing, further enhancing their self-care routines all under one roof.

Known for its expert massage therapy and serene atmosphere, Dchai is evolving into a one-stop sanctuary for both wellness and beauty.

“We’re thrilled to bring these new services to our community,” said Kaori Kay Nelson, owner of D-CHAI. “Our goal has always been to help people look and feel their best. With these additions, we can offer a more complete self-care experience in a space our clients already trust and love.”

New Services Include:

• Custom Facials – Targeted treatments for hydration, anti-aging, acne, and more.

• Eyelash Extensions – From classic to volume styles, for a fuller, more glamorous look.

• Lash Lifts & Tints – A low-maintenance way to curl and darken natural lashes.

• Cosmetic Tattoos – Including hyper realism eyebrows, powder brows, lip brush, and eyeliner for long-lasting beauty enhancements. The popular fine-line small tattoos are also available.

All services are performed by licensed and certified professionals using high-quality products to ensure safety, comfort, and exceptional results.