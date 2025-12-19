Permission to Be Joyful: Unlocking Your Right to Happiness

media release: Mental Health Workshop Series to guide you through various aspects of your mental health and overall wellness.

Is joy something you wait for, or something you can create? In this webinar, we'll dive into the science of positive psychology to explore how you can intentionally infuse more joy into your daily life. We'll move beyond the idea of "just being happy" to discover tangible techniques for boosting your well-being.

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.