media release: Join us for the book launch of My Seven Mothers: Making a Family in the Danish Women’s Movement with Pernille Ipsen! The distinguished author and historian will delve into her collective biography of the seven women who raised her and their lives and politics in the women’s and lesbian movements in Copenhagen in the 1970s, out now from University of Minnesota Press.

A chronicle of gender, sexuality, and feminism as it was constructed, contested, and lived, My Seven Mothers is an eye-opening account of the challenges and possibilities connected with liberation and radical social change during the 1970s. In this time of fierce struggles over family, sexuality, and child-rearing, it reminds us that new worlds are always possible.

A Room Of One’s Own will be vending the book at this event.

Start time 4:00pm. Open to the public.