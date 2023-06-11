Perpetually Pist, One With The Riverbed, Court of Beasts, MDRN ANMLS

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Metal. $15.

media release:

PERPETUALLY PIST

Raw Lo-Fi AntiFascist Black Metal from Madiosn

https://perpetuallypist.bandcamp.com

ONE WITH THE RIVERBED

Atmospheric black metal band based out of Kalamazoo, Michigan

https://www.facebook.com/onewiththeriverbed

https://onewiththeriverbed.bandcamp.com/music

https://www.onewiththeriverbed.com/

COURT OF BEASTS

Sludgy doom seasoned with black metal dipped in honk sauce

https://www.facebook.com/cobwi

https://courtofbeasts.bandcamp.com/

MDRN ANMLS

Extreme deathcore band from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086788009744

Info

Music
608-640-4441
