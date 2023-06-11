Perpetually Pist, One With The Riverbed, Court of Beasts, MDRN ANMLS
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Metal. $15.
media release:
PERPETUALLY PIST
Raw Lo-Fi AntiFascist Black Metal from Madiosn
https://perpetuallypist.bandcamp.com
ONE WITH THE RIVERBED
Atmospheric black metal band based out of Kalamazoo, Michigan
https://www.facebook.com/onewiththeriverbed
https://onewiththeriverbed.bandcamp.com/music
https://www.onewiththeriverbed.com/
COURT OF BEASTS
Sludgy doom seasoned with black metal dipped in honk sauce
https://www.facebook.com/cobwi
https://courtofbeasts.bandcamp.com/
MDRN ANMLS
Extreme deathcore band from Madison