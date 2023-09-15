Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Wild Hog in the Woods celebrates 45 years in 2023.

Soothing baritone voice and delicate stylings on six-string acoustic guitar, Perry Baird has more than 40 years of musical performances behind him, appearing at coffeehouses, clubs, house concerts, festivals and other venues in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. A Fort Atkinson native, he credits the folk scene in Madison as his primary influence, helping him build a repertoire of contemporary and traditional folk songs. He was a longtime editor of the newsletter of the Madison Folk Music Society. Songs by such artists as Stan Rogers, Bill Staines, David Mallett, Tom Paxton and Pat Alger are staples on Perry's set lists, as are some traditional Celtic-flavored pieces. He's played solo and in groups, including The Buzzards, a trio with Mike and Patty McDougal.

Perry has played at the Hog 17 times, with the first show on April 21,1983 and his most recent show with The Buzzards in 1999. Join us to welcome Perry back for his 40-year anniversary at the Hog!