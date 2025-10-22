media release: The city of Madison invites community members to attend the first public information meeting for the Perry Street Connection Study.

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Virtual meeting hosted on Zoom – Register Here

This study will explore a proposed extension of Perry Street over or under the Beltline (U.S. 12/18) that would provide a new connection for pedestrians, cyclists., vehicles, and buses. The proposed overpass would improve access to businesses and services located south of the Beltline and better connect neighborhoods north of the highway with employment opportunities to the south.

The Perry Street connection was identified in the South Madison Plan(opens in a new window) and is being advanced as part of the City’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods(link is external) federally funded grant initiative. This grant supports planning work for the proposed Perry Street Overpass project, an important step in the City’s broader efforts to revitalize South Madison and improve mobility and connectivity across the Beltline.

During this first public information meeting, City staff will present an overview of the project and share a community survey for residents to provide important feedback to help shape the study’s direction.

Please visit the Perry Street Connection Study webpage for more information about project updates, future meetings and to take the survey.