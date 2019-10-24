Personal Archiving Lab Tutorial

press release: The Personal Archiving Lab at Central Library is a collection of equipment that can be used to digitize at-risk analog materials, like home movies, video tapes, audio cassettes, photographs, and more. Stop by the Central Library every Tuesday or Thursday for a tutorial on how to use the library's Personal Archiving Lab, then make an appointment for your personal archiving project. Call 266-6350 for more information or to make an appointment. The Personal Archiving Lab supports the following formats: VHS and VHS-C tapes, DVDs (not BluRay), audio cassettes, MiniDV and Hi-8 tapes, photographs (including negatives and slides), and other paper-based documents. The Personal Archiving Lab is funded by a gift from Marvin J. Levy.