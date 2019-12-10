Personalized Cancer Care

press release: Crossroads of Ideas:

Melissa Skala, Morgridge Institute investigator, and Dusty Deming, UW Department of Medicine, will discuss their research on personalized cancer treatments at this Crossroads of Ideas public lecture series.

Crossroads is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

http://discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads