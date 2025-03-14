Personalized Pathways to Wellness

media release: The Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC) invites you to join hosts Nathaniel Chin, MD, and Jennifer McAlister, along with special guest David Rakel, MD, a UW Health family medicine physician and founder of the Integrative Health Program at UW–Madison, for the first installment of the 2025 Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Education Series.

Participants will learn about the power of lifestyle interventions, how integrative medicine works and the tools that can encourage personal motivation. The program will end with a Q&A session. It is free and open to all. To attend in person, contact a host site in your area listed on the webpage. To join online via Zoom, visit adrc.wisc.edu/mci and register.