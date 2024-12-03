Perspectives on COP30 and the Role of Amazonian Governance in Brazil

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. Zoom TBA.

Brazil will host the COP30 (Conference of Parties of Climate Convention) next year in Belem, Para, located in Amazonia. There is a great expectation for the outcomes of this meeting and a great potential for it to be a charismatic COP, as happened in Kyoto, Copenhagen, and Paris. The most important threats to the region are deforestation, environmental degradation, and loss of biodiversity, which can be attributed to the lack of good governance. There is a need for new models. Taking advantage of the momentum of COP30, there is a proposal to engage the state general accounting offices as strategic actors in the actual governance model to strengthen the prevention of these threats and the implementation of adaptive measures needed to face extreme climate events.

About the presenter: Tinker Visiting Professor, Fábio José Feldmann, is a Brazilian lawyer, environmentalist and politician. Feldmann cofounded, and was the first president of, the SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation, which is a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to supporting the Atlantic Forest in Brazil.

He has worked as a consultant on environmental issues and sustainable development in recent years, as well as a speaker at national and international events.

Co-sponsored by the Department of Anthropology.