ONLINE: Perspectives on Development in the Yucatan Peninsula

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events will be virtual (on Zoom) for the 2020-21 school year, and are free and open to the public.

Presented by: Robin Canul, Journalist, Audiovisual Producer, and Communication Coordinator of the Collective of Mayan Communities in Chenes, Mexico

*Please note this presentation will be given in Spanish. Live, simultaneous translation will be provided.

About the presentation: Socio-environmental analysis of megaprojects, their immediate repercussions and long-term scenarios. Robin Canul Suárez (Campeche, Mexico, 1985) journalist and audiovisual producer, is co-director and photographer of the documentary “What happened to the bees”, he served as communication coordinator of the Collective of Mayan Communities of the Chenes in its consultation process indigenous by the planting of transgenics and currently carries out various strategic communication projects and coordinates Áurea Audiovisual, a production company that focuses on human rights and environmental issues.

