ONLINE: Perspectives on Diplomacy and Languages in Central Asia

Darren Thies graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in History. Darren joined the Foreign Service of the U.S. State Department in 2010 on the Public Diplomacy career path. Darren served his first tour as a Justice Sector Program Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan 2010-2012, where he managed Border Security and Rule of Law programming. Darren then served as the Fraud Prevention Manager in the Consular Section at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania 2013-2015. He then served a year at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan 2015-2016 managing academic exchange programs such as Fulbright. Following Kabul, Darren served as the Public Affairs Officer in Vladivostok Russia 2017-2019. Darren recently finished a tour as the Spokesperson and social media manager for U.S. Embassy Dushanbe and will return as the Public Affairs Officer in Dushanbe in September 2021. Darren studied four semesters of Farsi, Hindi, and Spanish while in college, and has studied Tajiki, Dari, Romanian, and Russian since joining the Foreign Service.

The lecture will be held on Zoom from 4:00-5:15 pm U.S. CDT. The lecture will last for 45 minutes, followed by a Q&A.

