Perspectives on the 2026 Midterms

media release: Michael Barbaro, award-winning journalist and host of the New York Times' The Daily podcast, will discuss 2026 midterm elections and the challenges of covering America during a period of political polarization at a WisPolitics + State Affairs & La Follette School of Public Affairs breakfast on Oct. 21. In a conversation with WisPolitics President Jeff Mayers, Barbaro will share insights on top issues and how media coverage influences public understanding of policy and government.

The event will take place at the Madison Club, 5 East Wilson Street, Madison, WI 53703.

The breakfast begins at 8:30 AM, with the program going from 9 AM to 10 AM.