Pet Festival

media release: In honor of the animal companions in our neighborhood, Trinity is hosting a public fundraiser and festival on Sunday, October 8 from 11:00-1:00. The fundraiser will benefit Underdog Pet Rescue, a Madison-based, all-breed companion animal rescue.

During the festival, we’ll be giving away free goodie bags for our canine and feline friends provided by bad dog frida, our neighborhood's pet supplies store.

To help raise funds, we’ll be hosting a drawing for three gift baskets from bad dog frida with lots of treats and toys. The drawing will take place at 1:00pm.

For humans, we'll have food (including a vegan option) on a pay-as-you-wish basis with all profits going towards Underdog. There will also be live music by Ken Lonnquist and friends. The festival will conclude with a brief Pet Blessing service in commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi who was known for his love of animals.

All furry, spiky, slimy, feathery friends great and small are welcome. Just make sure they are on a leash or secured safely.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2396870217159937/