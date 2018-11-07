Pet Photos For a Cause

press release: Friends of Noah-Wisconsin is excited to announce our 2018 Holiday Pet Photos! Pet Photos for a good cause!

Dogs, cats, and human family members are welcome in the sessions! Cost is $25 per digital photo, taken by a talented local photographer, with ALL proceeds going directly to help Rock County animals in need.

High-res Digital photos will be available for download within 48 hours after the event!

Thank you for supporting the animals!