Petah Coyne reception

media release: Experience sprawling sculptural works made of cloth, human hair, scrap metal, wax, silk flowers and other unorthodox materials in Petah Coyne: How Much A Heart Can Hold, on view Sept. 9-Dec. 23 at the Chazen Museum of Art. The exhibition features more than a dozen works, several on display for the first time. It serves as both a multi-decade exploration of the contemporary American sculptor’s career and an ode to women’s complexity and creativity.

Reception 5-8 pm, Sept. 19.

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the artistry of Petah Coyne at the Chazen Museum of Art. This celebration promises an engaging blend of art, conversation, and music.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a captivating discussion in the Chazen Auditorium between renowned artist, Petah Coyne and Director of the Chazen Museum of Art, Amy Gilman. This conversation offers insights into the inspiration and creative process behind Petah Coyne’s extraordinary exhibition.

Following the discussion, guests are invited to continue the celebration at a reception in the Chazen Lobby. Enjoy the melodic tunes of pianist Jim Erickson as you explore Petah Coyne’s evocative artworks in the Rowland Gallery. Hosted appetizers will be served, complemented by a cash bar.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.