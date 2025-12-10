Pete Henry & Kayce Holoubek

media release: They are back! Come check out Kayce Holoubek (Hollaback-Girl) and Pete Henry at Mimi's Lounge at The Loft at 132 on Thursday, December 11, from 7-10pm. This entertaining acoustic duo covers a wide variety of music genres in ways you've never heard them before! Come and be blown away by this fun-filled talented duo! The Loft At 132 is the pick up location for Ladies Night Out.