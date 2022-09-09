Pete Jonnson, Bill Camplin

media release: Call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats and to indicate whether you are likely to eat here.

Pete and Bill have been friends and mutual admirers for years, and thought to finally share a show together.

PETE JONSSON‘s musical career began with formal lessons on piano, and forced lessons on the trumpet during his grade school years. His rebellion ended when Santa brought an ukelele with a plastic Arthur Godfrey chord changer and a book of Steven Foster songs. At the age of twelve he made the leap to six strings– the family Gibson guitar, and began his musical journey during those years when folk music and the Kingston Trio was the pied piper and youth were cliff bound lemmings. Shortly thereafter he descended into the blues and worse–songwriting.

During his adult years he became interested in the live music of his childhood, that is pop tunes from the early 20th century played by his father(guitar), grandfather (mandolin), and uncle (tenor banjo). These were songs like Five Foot Two, Harvest Moon, Whispering, and Bye Bye Blues. For thirty plus years he was a member of the famous trio called Live Bait whose signs can be seen to this day in the resort areas in northern Illinois and Wisconsin. Pete was a member of the Stage Leftovers, the house band that played regularly on the second and fourth on the square of downtown Woodstock, IL. Now he is the guitarist with Cheryl and the Down Home Boys. Pete is a flatpicker, fingerpicker, slide guitarist, a strummer and also has the audacity to attempt solo performances, and has escaped, thus far, the wrath of audiences and serious injury.

BILL CAMPLIN is the co-owner of the Cafe Carpe, (yes, really!) with musical chops going back to being one of the stars of his high school choir, his teacher being Margaret Hawkins, who went on to be the Choral Director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.