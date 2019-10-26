Keep Hope Alive

press release: Former Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza shows his stunning behind-the-scenes photographs of President Obama in an emotional presentation that will bring both laughter and tears. And be prepared for some shade, too!

From eyewitness to history maker, Pete Souza was the Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama during all eight years of his Presidency, during which he took almost two million photographs.

More than 300 of those images comprise his coffee-table book, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” which debuted as #1 on the New York Times bestseller’s list in 2017. As President Obama wrote in the foreword, “Over the course of eight years in the White House, I probably spent more time with Pete Souza than with anybody other than my family.” Souza was present not only for every meeting, but for the private and personal moments that, according to President Obama, captured “the mood, the atmosphere and the meaning of those moments.”

Pete’s latest book, “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents,” was first published in 2018 and also debuted as #1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. The softcover edition, update with 60 new pages, will be available on October 22. Souza also published a young reader’s edition of his Obama photographs, “Dream Big Dreams,” which also debuted on the New York Times bestseller’s list.

In addition to the national political scene, Souza has covered stories around the world as a photojournalist for newspapers and magazines. After 9/11, he was among the first journalists to cover the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, after crossing the Hindu Kush mountains by horseback in the snow. He was also an official photographer for President Reagan.