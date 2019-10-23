press release: Special Rotunda Gallery Exhibit! – Keep Hope Alive – Obama: An Intimate Portrait – Pete Souza

WED, OCT 23 – SUN, DEC 8

Former Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza shows his stunning behind-the-scenes photographs of President Barack Obama.

During the eight years of the Obama Presidency Pete Souza took almost two million photographs of President Barack Obama. More than 300 of those images comprise his coffee-table book, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” which debuted as #1 on the New York Times bestseller’s list in 2017. As President Obama wrote in the foreword, “Over the course of eight years in the White House, I probably spent more time with Pete Souza than with anybody other than my family.” Souza was present not only for every meeting, but for the private and personal moments that, according to President Obama, captured “the mood, the atmosphere and the meaning of those moments.”