Peter Angelo, Mike Jonjak, Sasha Rosser

× Expand courtesy Peter Angelo Peter Angelo in action. Peter Angelo

media release: Peter “Metal Pete” Angelo is a stand-up comedian based in Austin, Texas, and a New England native who traded a career in truck driving for the stage. A former competitive strongman with a background dabbling in pro wrestling, he brings a physical presence and unmistakable voice rarely seen in comedy. His material draws from blue-collar work, grit, and self-discovery, connecting with audiences across backgrounds through grounded storytelling. From open roads to open mics, Metal Pete has built a global following by turning hard-earned experience into sharp, memorable stand-up.

With performances by Mike Jonjak, Sasha Rosser, and special guests!

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right.

*This is an indoor show.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/3858158344485934

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.