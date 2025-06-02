Peter Antoniou

$25ADV / $30DOS

From amazing the judges on America’s Got Talent, to headlining in Las Vegas, to selling out shows in London’s West End, Peter Antoniou’s mind reading skills  have astounded audiences around the globe. Combining razor-sharp British wit with a stunning ability to know exactly what you are thinking, Peter’s shows are interactive and unforgettable. Join him as he reads minds and tickles funny bones, telling jokes and fortunes live onstage. 

