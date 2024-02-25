Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series $15.

media release:

Peter Dominguez, double bass

Program

Honor Song for RD Peter Dominguez (b. 1956)

Crystal Silence Chick Corea (1941-2021)

Manon of the Spring John Claude Petit (b. 1943)

Bass Salute Peter Dominguez

Soul Eyes Mal Waldron (1925-2002)

Don’t Stand a Ghost of a Chance (with You)

Bing Crosby (1903-1977)

Ned Washington (1901-1976)

Victor Young (1899-1956)

For What It’s Worth Peter Dominguez

Travessia Milton Nascimento (b. 1942)

O Cantador Dori Caymmi (b. 1943)

Ave Maria Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Don’t Misunderstand Gordon Parks (1912-2006)

Where or When Richard Rodgers (1902-1979) and Lorenz Hart (1985-1943)

The Shadow of Your Smile Johnny Mandel (1925-2020)

The Over Under Bow Blues Peter Dominguez

Peter Dominguez grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and began performing with the Music for Youth Orchestras and his father; pianist and vocalist Frank DeMiles. Peter went on to study with Roger Ruggeri and Richard Davis at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and with Dr Lucas Drew at the University of Miami. He served as Professor of Double Bass and Jazz Studies at Michigan State University from 1984-96, and continued studies with Robert Gladstone while substituting with the Detroit Symphony. The former Principal Bass with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra (1985-96) and the American Sinfonietta (1991-2002), Peter served as Professor of Jazz Studies and Double Bass 1996-2020 at Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

He is currently Professor of Double Bass and Jazz Studies at the University of Wisconsin- Madison and continues to perform with an impressive array of Classical, Jazz, and Latin artists throughout the Americas and Europe. His teaching includes national and international classes, adjudication of international competitions, artistic direction of the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassist Inc annual conference in Madison Wisconsin, and the director of the Milt Hinton Institute for Studio Bass. Peter’s recordings include How About This (2010) and Groove Dreams (2017) performed on Milt Hinton’s famous 1790 bass. Another solo recording entitled Bass Salute ( 2023) features Richard Davis’s 1855 Lion Head double bass.