Peter Fauerbach
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Fauerbach Brewing Company was a thriving Madison business for 120 years (1848-1967), and in this book Peter Fauerbach lays out the history of his family's brewery with images, stories, and even beer recipes.
This coffee table book is perfect for Wisconsin history buffs and anyone interested in brewing history.
Stop by for a signed copy - a perfect Father's Day gift!
