Peter Fauerbach

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Fauerbach Brewing Company was a thriving Madison business for 120 years (1848-1967), and in this book Peter Fauerbach lays out the history of his family's brewery with images, stories, and even beer recipes.

This coffee table book is perfect for Wisconsin history buffs and anyone interested in brewing history.

Stop by for a signed copy - a perfect Father's Day gift!

Info

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Books
608-256-7709
Google Calendar - Peter Fauerbach - 2022-06-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Peter Fauerbach - 2022-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Peter Fauerbach - 2022-06-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Peter Fauerbach - 2022-06-15 18:00:00 ical