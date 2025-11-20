Peter Hujar's Day

media release: USA | DCP | 2025 | 76 min.

Director: Ira Sachs

Cast: Ben Whishaw, Rebecca Hall

The director and costar of Passages reunite for an immersive portrait of a day in the life of a working artist. Over the course of a December day in 1974 New York, writer Linda Rosenkrantz interviews photographer Peter Hujar about everything he did the day prior—an accumulation of quotidian details that comes to resemble an artistic philosophy. Based on a recently discovered transcript, this evocative slice-of-life illuminates the downtown art scene of the mid-1970s more richly than an archival documentary. “The best film at Sundance... it is a masterpiece” (Vulture). “A miracle of a film” (Time Out).