media release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get on summer Sundays with Jazz in the Garden. Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

JULY 26: Peter Mathistad Jazz Quintet

Peter Mathistad- tenor sax | Frank McKearn IV, electronic valve instrument | Dan VanZeeland, piano | Ben Ferris, bass | Jim Huwe- drums

A high energy set of mostly original music weaving tasteful melodies with complex harmonies, an original voice in a post-bop lineage.