Peter Mathistad Quintet

media release: Peter Mathistad, saxophone; Frank McKearn, electronic valve instrument; Dan VanZeeland, piano; Ben Ferris, bass; Jim Huwe, drums

Peter stepped into the Madison music scene in 2021, and has established himself as a versatile performer, composer, and arranger. He strives to create music that is fresh and original, while also paying homage to the jazz greats. He is a frequent collaborator with several groups around town, notably the Madison Jazz Orchestra, Gaines and Wagoner and the Stellanovas, Novel Folly, and more. His quintet will bring a high energy set of mostly original music, weaving tasteful melodies with complex harmonies to create a memorable listening experience.