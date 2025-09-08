× Expand Cameron Driskill A close-up of Peter McPoland. Peter McPoland

media release: Following the exciting announcement of his fourth full-length album, Big Lucky (out September 26), Peter McPoland announced an accompanying tour

Spanning both coasts and a total of 30 dates, The Big Lucky tour will commence at The Roxy in Los Angeles on November 3rd. Peter will be accompanied on his upcoming tour by his childhood best friends and fellow musicians that now serve as his band - Joe Curtin, Landon Laney, and Josh Suarez. For a full list of tour dates, see below.

With over 450 million streams on Spotify alone, Peter has touched scores of fans worldwide. The sheer scale of his reach has led to several headlining national tours of his own as well as arena outings supporting the likes of Twenty One Pilots and Imagine Dragons. Peter frequently finds himself carrying out such energetic performances that he has - on many occasions - injured himself on stage and carried on with the show. Some may even remember the appearance of a bedazzled foot cast onstage.

For a full list of dates and access to tickets please visit https://www.petermcpoland.com/ tour.