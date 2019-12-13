Peter Mulvey, Jeffrey Foucault, Pieta Brown

× Expand Pieta Brown

press release: This is part of the now semi- annual Lamplighter Sessions curated by PETER MULVEY. Ticket sales are through Brown Paper Tickets.

To PETER MULVEY, there is no such thing as a straight and narrow path. At least, not one that he has any interest in taking.

A live-wire on any stage, Peter is an acoustic singer/songwriter/guitarist who, in fact, defies this categorization. His ferocious guitar playing whisks him through more tunings than he has fingers in the course of an evening, as he winds his way from full-throated rockers to deceptively plain-spoken musings. Whether solo or accompanied, Mulvey is someone who just naturally commands a stage:

“Peter Mulvey is one of the most accomplished guitarists you’re ever likely to hear… utterly original… it is nigh on impossible to explain him to the uninitiated… his intelligent and sometimes complex songs engage both hemispheres of the listener’s brain… one of the finest, most complete entertainers… stunning.” – The Irish Examiner