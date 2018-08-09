Peter Mulvey, Nickel&Rose

press release: Acclaimed folk/indie singer Peter Mulvey returns to Madison Thursday, August 9, 2018, for a second benefit concert in support of refugees, Jammin’ for Refugees. Doors open at 6:00 at Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave. The show, sponsored by Open Doors for Refugees, starts at 7:00. Tickets are $20, plus a service charge, or $25 at the door if still available. Seating is limited. Proceeds from the show go toward school supplies for refugee children.

Opening the show this year will be American folk music duo Nickel&Rose – Carl Nichols (guitar) and Johanna Rose (upright bass). The Milwaukee two-some play a unique blend of West African, blues, bluegrass, folk and jazz.

An array of traditional foods prepared by refugees will be available for sale, along with beverages. Come early and come hungry!

Sponsorship for this event is generously provided by Music Makes a Difference, a nonprofit organization that supports live music and the and the artists that make it, while also raising funds for local charities.

Open Doors for Refugees is a nonprofit community volunteer organization advocating for, welcoming, and helping refugees settle in the greater Madison area. A project of the Center for Community Stewardship, donations are tax-deductible.

www.opendoorsforrefugees.org/

facebook.com/ OpenDoorsForRefugees