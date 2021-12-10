media release: PETER MULVEY, 7:30 pm on Saturday, December 10. Peter Mulvey has been a songwriter, raconteur and almost-poet since before he can remember, and his music reflects his big heart, savvy observations, and playful spirit. We're great fans, and we bet you are too. We're thrilled that he's coming back to Our House for a second time. www.petermulvey.com. Cost: $20 per person.

CONCERT DETAILS: All proceeds go to our musicians. To reserve your spaces, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner), or use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We’ll have beer, soda, and mineral water (in individual cans and bottles) for sale, and complimentary individually-wrapped snacks to enjoy. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after each concert date. Capacity is limited and we almost always sell out, so don’t hesitate to make your plans. Questions? Contact A & D at annedave@chorus.net.