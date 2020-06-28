ONLINE: Peter Mulvey

press release: The Threshold Wheelhouse presents acclaimed folk/indie singer Peter Mulvey in a benefit concert, "Singing Out for Refugees", Sunday, June 28, 2020, 7:00 pm CST

Peter Mulvey returns to the Threshold stage, this time virtually, to share his music, his insights, and his generosity with Open Doors for Refugees, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that welcomes and supports refugees coming to the greater Madison area.

The concert will be live-streamed on several sites:

Threshold's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ atthresholdmadison/

Open Doors for Refugees Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/ OpenDoorsForRefugees/

Peter's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ PeterMulveyMusic/

Peter's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ petermulvey43

Peter's Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/ petermulvey43/

The event is free but donations collected during the performance will be shared with Open Doors. Donations can be made during the concert through PayPal: paypal.me/petermulvey43

Or Venmo: @Peter-Mulvey-2

Peter Mulvey is a Milwaukee based folk singer-songwriter who has gained national acclaim on the indie folk/rock circuit and through his albums. He has been hailed as a “master guitar wizard” and “erudite songwriter,” with a devoted following. http://www.petermulvey.com

“People, this is the heart of what I do,” Mulvey says. “I love to get musicians together and to play music in its raw, conversational form. To listen, to jump in without knowing exactly what comes next, to be surprised and enlivened. This is the holy grail for me.”

Open Doors for Refugees is a nonprofit community volunteer organization advocating for, welcoming, and helping refugees settle in the greater Madison area. The organization was founded in 2015 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis. Many events, including the seminal "Soup for Syria" and two fundraising concerts with Peter Mulvey, were hosted by Threshold. Open Doors is a project of the Center for Community Stewardship, donations are tax-deductible.

Refugees are amongst those most directly impacted by the pandemic through loss of jobs, delay in acquiring language and professional skills, and increased isolation. Open Doors has had to suspend direct support such as transportation, child care, and English language tutoring. At this time the organization is focusing on raising funds that are being distributed to families in need. Fiscal tax-deductible donations can be made directly to Open Doors for Refugees on:

https://www. opendoorsforrefugees.org/ donations

The Threshold Wheelhouse is the virtual arm of Threshold, a community gathering, event, and coworking space on Atwood Ave. On Madison's near east side. With the inevitable closure of our physical building in mid-March, we initiated an online hosting space for presentations, conversations, performances, workshops, and trainings.