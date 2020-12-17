ONLINE: Peter Mulvey, Willy Porter, Pamela Means

× Expand Peter Mulvey

Links to the livestreams will be posted on Cafe Carpe's event calendar: http://cafecarpe.com/event/ or on Facebook.

press release: PETER MULVEY and CORKY SIEGEL were not about to let December go by without doing Carpe shows, even if not at the Carpe. They asked, and we acquiesced. The schedule can be found below.

These are posted on our website and Facebook pages, and on each of the performers' websites and social media, so you should be able to access them without any trouble. Share to all who may be interested.

Lamplighter livestreams:

PETER MULVEY/ WILLY PORTER/ PAMELA MEANS, December 17 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

PETER MULVEY/ KATIE DAHL/ CHRIS PORTERFIELD, December 18 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

PETER MULVEY/ DAVID GOODRICH!/BILL CAMPLIN, December 20 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

PETER MULVEY/ SISTASTRINGS/ PAUL CEBAR, December 20 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

AND: CORKY SIEGEL w/ RANDY SABIEN, December 19 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm