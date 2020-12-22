ONLINE: Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure

media release: Now through January 1, enjoy FREE access to a newly re-mastered, 80-minute feature film of Chicago Shakespare's acclaimed 2018 production, based on J.M. Barrie’s beloved tale about the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Recorded by multiple cameras in front of a live audience in our beautiful Courtyard Theater, family members of all ages from all around the world can experience the delights of theatrical performance from their own "front-row seats" at home.

This FREE presentation is streaming now through Friday, January 1, at 11:59p (CT), only at www.chicagoshakes.com/peterpan .