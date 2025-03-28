Peter Pan Ballet
media release: Take Flight with Peter Pan!
Join StageWorks Projects and Vibe Dance-Madison for a breathtaking ballet production of Peter Pan! Featuring an all-ages cast, this enchanting performance brings Neverland to life with stunning choreography, dazzling costumes, and the timeless magic of adventure.
Friday, March 28 – 7:00 PM; Saturday, March 29 – 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM; Sunday, March 30 – 1:00 PM
Middleton-Cross Plains Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol Street, Middleton, WI 53562
Get your tickets now! https://stageworksprojects.ludus.com/index.php
Don't miss this unforgettable journey to Neverland—perfect for audiences of all ages!