media release: Peter Stathas Dance will return to the Sugar Creek Barn to host the second annual Barn Project residency. The residency will culminate in four performances spanning over two weekends.

Peter Stathas Dance will be premiering new works and collaborating with featured choreographers Dawn Springer, Amy Wilkinson, Sara Hook, and David Parker. The purpose of the residency this year is to expand community presence and vision while engaging and connecting with dance artists. There will be collaboration with artists from Illinois, Wisconsin, and New York. Performances will give audience members the ability to be part of the process, inspiration, and collaborative spirit, as well as experience the incredible beauty and energy of the Barn.

Performance schedule/tickets:

9/16- Peter Stathas Dance 6pm CT

9/17- Peter Stathas Dance with featured choreographers Dawn Springer and Amy Wilkinson 6pm CT

9/23- Peter Stathas Dance with featured choreographers Sara Hook and David Parker 6pm CT

9/24- Peter Stathas Dance with featured choreographers Sara Hook and David Parker 4pm CT

Where: The Sugar Creek Barn, W5907 Pierce Rd, Elkhorn, WI, 53121

Peter Stathas Dance creates highly physical, nuanced work that explores the physical boundaries of bodies and space with an emphasis on storytelling and human connection. The repertoire consists of works created in the past and reinterpreting them with a fresh perspective. Peter’s new work is a true collaboration between himself and the artists within the company. He creates a safe space for the dancers to be part of the story because without them there is no story to tell. This results in the melding of ideas, thoughts and expressions and ultimately a complex and deeply connected performance.