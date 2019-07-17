Petite Posters: Jules Chéret and Le Courrier français

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin

press release: June 28–November 17, 2019, European Art Galleries, Level 2, Gallery S202

From its first issue, in 1884, the weekly journal Le Courrier français championed advertising. Jules Chéret (1836–1932), considered the father of the poster, held a prominent place in its pages. The paper publicized and reproduced Chéret’s poster designs, and in return, the artist created advertisements for companies that financed it. The more than twenty posters on display in the gallery explore this reciprocal relationship, which proved mutually beneficial. The posters featured are drawn from Susee and James Wiechmann’s promised gift to the Museum of nearly six hundred Chéret works.

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
