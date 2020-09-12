press release: Pets for Life Pet Food Pantry!

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) has responded to increased needs in the community through door-to-door delivery of pet food and telemedicine veterinary calls through our Pets for Life Program. Thanks to generous donors, DCHS is holding a drive-through pet food pantry, to provide free cat and dog food to community members.

DCHS's community pet food pantry will take place September 12, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Dane County Humane Society at 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718. All Dane County residents are invited to pick up free cat and dog food while supplies last.