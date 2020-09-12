Pets for Life

to

Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: Pets for Life Pet Food Pantry!

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) has responded to increased needs in the community through door-to-door delivery of pet food and telemedicine veterinary calls through our Pets for Life Program. Thanks to generous donors, DCHS is holding a drive-through pet food pantry, to provide free cat and dog food to community members.

DCHS's community pet food pantry will take place September 12, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Dane County Humane Society at 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718. All Dane County residents are invited to pick up free cat and dog food while supplies last.

Info

Dane County Humane Society 5132 Voges Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Special Interests
608-838-0413
to
Google Calendar - Pets for Life - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pets for Life - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pets for Life - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pets for Life - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 ical