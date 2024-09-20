Petti Hendrix, Charlieboy, Hooks

media release:Petti Hendrix, born Deon Petty, is a creative force who masterfully fuses punk, rock, and hip-hop elements to carve out his unique place in the music scene. Growing up in Milwaukee, he learned to adapt to his environment, which allowed him to navigate and survive the realities which he lived in. His musical curiosity stemmed from the melting pot of music around him: rap, rock, pop, and blues. Petti Hendrix is celebrated for his soulful voice, ability to blend traditional rock elements with modern hip-hop and pop. His music transcends conventional genre boundaries, creating a unique and captivating sound. Hendrix’s work is deeply personal, drawing from his life experiences to connect with listeners on a

profound level. He balances vulnerability with a desire for escapism, crafting songs that take audiences on an emotional journey. His latest project emphasizes living life to the fullest, focusing on themes like letting go of fear, embracing change, confidence, perseverance, and having fun. Petti Hendrix’s journey is a testament to his resilience and unwavering commitment to his craft. As he continues to push boundaries and explore new musical territories, he remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists and fans alike.

Charlieboy is an up-and-coming indie-rock band from the La Crosse, WI area who are fresh off their first bigger tour and ready to turn more heads in their direction at every show. The band is showing consistent growth musically from their first EP Mora Flora in 2022 to their first full-length album People Garden in 2023. They’re poised for big moves in the coming years and will be warming the stage at the Red Rooster for Petti Hendrix.