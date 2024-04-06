media release: Peyote Stitch Hoops with Paige Skenandore (Oneida Nation)

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Sat-Sun, April 6-7, 2023 | 11 am – 4 pm both days | Deadline to register: April 5

$130 + $20 kit fee/person

All ages welcome! Indigenous students may take this class at a 100% scholarship (see button below)

Register here: https://www.riverartsinc.org/peyote-stitch-paige/

Indigenous student registration: https://forms.gle/6pRZNj5KAqyR63BN9

Beadwork is an expression of identity, creativity, and healing in indigenous communities. Beadwork is a traditional and contemporary art form. Come learn how to make beaded hoop earrings brick-stitch hoop technique! This method consists of stacking beads and having them extend out from the hoop. This workshop will teach you how to make a pair of beaded brick-stitch hoop earrings from start to finish!

Included in registration: Pair of hoops; 1 needle; bundles of thread; (3) bead colors; beeswax

Instructor Bio: Shekoli, Katsitsya’?tahts niyukyats. On^yote?a.ka.ni?i okhale? wakenyaht^niwaki?talo.t^. Hello, my name is Paige Morningstar Skenandore, and my Indian name roughly translates to, “she extends out a flower.” I am an enrolled member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, and I am turtle clan. I graduated from UW-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Community and Nonprofit Leadership, and certificates in Environmental Studies and American Indian Studies. I started an indigenous collective called, Moody NDN. My passion is bead and quillwork, along with other various indigenous crafts as well. I have been teaching bead workshops for several years, and I am starting to also teach quillwork workshops, too.

