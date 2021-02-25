ONLINE: PFAS: Past, Present and Future; Forever Chemicals in Wisconsin

media release: Join co-hosts Wisconsin’s Green Fire and Clean Wisconsin along with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources leaders on Thursday, February 25, at 11 am for a 90-minute webinar on PFAS: Past, Present, and Future – Forever Chemicals in Wisconsin. Learn all about PFAS in Wisconsin including the history, fate, and transport of these chemicals; the latest proposals in the Governor’s 2021 State Budget and action items outlined in the Wisconsin PFAS Action Plan; and key policy recommendations and opportunities for the near and long term. Bring your questions for a lively Q&A session with our panelists.

Panelists:

John Robinson, Wisconsin’s Green Fire

Darsi Foss and Mimi Johnson, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Carly Michiels, Clean Wisconsin