press release: PFLAG Mount Horeb Area is having an anniversary celebration this Saturday, Saturday, October 13, from 6:00-8:00pm at the Mount Horeb Community Center, 107 N. Grove Street, Mount Horeb, 53572. They will be screening the film “Love, Simon.” There will also be refreshments and door prizes. This is a free event. All are welcome to come celebrate. The film screening is sponsored by PFLAG Mount Horeb Area, Mount Vernon United Church of Christ, Mount Horeb United Methodists Church and Vermont Lutheran Church-Black Earth.

PFLAG Mount Horeb Area-monthly speaker and support meeting, usually on first Monday of every month at Mount Horeb American Legion Hall at 102 South 3rd Street. All are welcome. For questions email pflagmoho@gmail.com

Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends, and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy. PFLAG has 400 chapters and 200,000 supporters crossing multiple generations of American families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. This vast grassroots network is cultivated, resourced, and serviced by PFLAG National, located in Washington, D.C., the National Board of Directors and 13 volunteer Regional Directors.