press release: The September meeting will move to the second Monday of the month, and at an alternate location:

United Methodist Church of Mount Horeb

PFLAG Mount Horeb Area-monthly speaker and support meeting, on first Monday of every month at Mount Horeb American Legion Hall at 102 South 3rd Street. All are welcome. For questions email pflagmoho@gmail.com

Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends, and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy. PFLAG has 400 chapters and 200,000 supporters crossing multiple generations of American families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. This vast grassroots network is cultivated, resourced, and serviced by PFLAG National, located in Washington, D.C., the National Board of Directors and 13 volunteer Regional Directors.