The Phantom Broadcast, Magic Conch, Made of Blocks

press release: Chicago’s The Phantom Broadcast creates music that pushes the boundaries of indie and post rock with the influences of folk, jazz, classical, and metal. The results yield dynamic instrumentation where creativity and emotion are paramount in the composition of each song. Aiming to construct an architectural sonic space, the five band members collaborate on storytelling and presentation.

The Phantom Broadcast’s Antiquities Vol II will be released on Friday, Nov 1, and follows Antiquities (Vol I), which was released in April of this year. Both EPs will be compiled on a single, vinyl LP.

--------

Magic Conch is a four-piece rock group formed in Madison in October of 2016. For those uninitiated, the Magic Conch Shell is the all-knowing sea shell of wisdom from SpongeBob Squarepants and the source of the band’s name. Much like the unpredictable response one may receive from the Magic-8-ball-esque shell, Magic Conch writes music ranging from aggressive, hard-hitting rock to mellow, soulful pieces.

--------

With guitar-driven hooks, catchy melodies, and lyrics that wax poetic about lost love and the nature of the universe, Made of Blocks blend elements of alternative rock, pop, and metal to create a sound that's diverse, yet widely accessible.