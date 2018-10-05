press release: Ladies & Gentlemen, children with no fear, join us for a one way ticket to trepidation!

The Ringling House Bed & Breakfast and Baraboo Tours will present the “Phantom Carnival” Haunted House this year! Be transported to the most frightening carnival in the Baraboo bluffs. This house of horrors will get your adrenaline going, trigger your wildest fears, recall your worst nightmares, and produce blood curdling screams. Do you dare to —step into our lair? There is no escape…

7pm-10pm, October 5-6, 12-13, 18-20, 23-25

Cost: $12.00 online or $15.00 at the door

All proceeds will benefit the “Friends of the Charles & Henry Ringling Estate, Inc.”, a non-profit group that was formed to restore & maintain this National Historic Register property, which includes the Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, the Carriage House, Conway Cottage and Barn, where both Charles & Henry Ringling (of Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus) once lived.