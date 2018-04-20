Phantom Thread

press release: USA | 130 min | R | Dir. Paul Thomas Anderson

Fri Apr 20 | 6:00 PM; Sat Apr 21 | 5:00 PM; Sun Apr 22 | 6:00 PM

"Set in the glamour of 1950s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock [Daniel Day-Lewis] and his sister Cyril [Lesley Manville] are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma [Vicky Krieps], who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love." (Official Site)